Apple has released some new software updates for older iPhones and iPads, iOS 12.5.4 and iPadOS 12.5.4, these updates come with some important security updates.

The new iOS 12.5.4 and iPadOS 12.5.4 software updates is now available as an over the air update for older versions of the iPad and the iPhone.

There are no new features in these updates for the iPhone and iPad, all we know is that they include a range of important security updates. It is recommended that you install this update on your device, there are more details on the update below.

iOS 12.5.4

Released June 14, 2021 Security Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted certificate may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue in the ASN.1 decoder was addressed by removing the vulnerable code. CVE-2021-30737: xerub

You can install the update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals