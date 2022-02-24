Official Steam Deck dock will not be available at launch

Valve is set to launch its new Steam Date handheld console in just a few days time on February 25th. Shipping out the powerful consoles on a first-come first service basis. If you are one of the first to preorder the handheld console you will be one of the first to receive it.

Starting at 10am Pacific, Valve will start sending emails out to the first batch of reservation holders via the address tied to their Steam account. You then have 72 hours to complete your purchase via Steam for the specific model you reserved. If you don’t or you cancel your reservation Valve will make the unit available to the next person in the queue until everyone who was pre-ordered has a console in their hands.

Official Steam Deck dock

“Around the same time is when you’ll start seeing coverage from the roughly 100 media outlets we sent early review units to, so there will be a ton of interesting content and coverage for everyone to check out. We are also looking forward to getting the official Dock for Steam Deck into customers’ hands. It won’t be happening as early as we wanted, but we’re excited to talk more about it soon and are planning to make them available in late spring. In the meantime we can’t wait to get folks playing on Steam Deck, and can’t wait to hear what you think! Feel free to tag the official Steam Deck account on twitter (@OnDeck) to share your experience.”

Even though the official Steam Deck dock want be available at launch you can expect lots of third-party designs to quickly appear.

Source : Valve

