Oculus VR headset uses will require mandatory Facebook accounts

As expected since Facebook purchased Oculus VR back in 2014 for $2.3 billion in cash and stock. Facebook has this week confirmed that in the near future Oculus VR headset owners will require a Facebook account to use their Oculus virtual reality hardware.

Facebook has explained that it will maintain support for grandfathered, original Oculus accounts until the beginning of 2023 after which the company will officially drop support for stand-alone Oculus VR headset accounts, stating that “full functionality will require a Facebook account.”

“After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account. We will take steps to allow you to keep using content you have purchased, though we expect some games and apps may no longer work. This could be because they include features that require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased. All future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account, even if you already have an Oculus account.”

Changes coming to Oculus accounts.

Starting in October 2020:

– Everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account.

– If you are an existing user and already have an Oculus account, you will have the option to log in with Facebook and merge your Oculus and Facebook accounts.

– If you are an existing user and choose not to merge your accounts, you can continue using your Oculus account for two years.

Starting In January 2023:

– We will end support for Oculus accounts.

– If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account.

– We will take steps to allow you to keep using content you have purchased, though some games and apps may no longer work. This could be because they require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased.

All future unreleased Oculus devices will require a Facebook account, even if you already have an Oculus account.

Source : Facebook

