WD Black 750 SE NVMe SSD PCIe 4.0 drive launches



Western Digital has launched a new NVMe SSD this week making available the WD Black 750 SE NVMe SSD PCIe 4.0 drive available in 250, 500, and 1 TB capacities priced at $55, $75 and $130 respectively. The new NVMe SSD is now available to preorder with shipping expected take place in the next 3 to 4 weeks and offers sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s.

“Level up your entire gaming experience with the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD. Step up to PCIe® Gen4 technology2 (backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3) with an SSD that delivers blistering read speeds up to 3,600MB/s3 to help optimize your gaming rig’s performance—and your own. Crush your load times so you can spend more time crushing your opponents. The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode, even when you’re trash-talking over chat or streaming your most insane frags. Plus, all this power comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty so you can game on with confidence.”

Source : Western Digital : AnandTech

