CES 2021 : Kingston NVMe SSD range offers up to 7 GB/s



Kingston has unveiled a new range of NVMe SSD storage at CES 2021 this week and will be making available both new client and data center U.2 NVMe drives this year. The new offerings include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSDs as well as an external USB 3.2 SSD. The drives will be offering read and write speeds of 7000 MB/s, and expanding the PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB.

“Now that CES is moving online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new and existing tech communities around the world,” said Louis Kaneshiro, director of the SSD product engineering division, Kingston. “CES is the best time to share what’s next from Kingston and we are very excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as an external drive this year. When it comes to NVMe, we will have all customer segments covered from consumers to prosumers to data centers.”

Features of the new Kingston NVMe SSD range unveiled at CES 2021 this week include :

– Ghost Tree: Our upcoming High-Performance Gen 4.0 drive is perfect for the content creator and power user. Codenamed “Ghost Tree,” Kingston is targeting speeds of 7000 MB/s read and write, stretching PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 8-channel to the limit with capacities ranging from 1 TB-4 TB.

– NV Series: The latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSD is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2 TB.

– XS2000: Kingston’s all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive with 500 GB – 2 TB capacities is perfect as additional storage for photos, videos and other files. The USB Type-C 1 interface allows for super-fast data transfers up to 2000 MB/s.

– DC1500M: The Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M adding support for multi-namespaces. The U.2 NVMe SSD is designed to support a wide range of data-intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting and virtual infrastructures.

Source : Kingston

