SMART Modular DC4800 NVMe Gen 4 SSD range

SMART Modular has introduced a new range of solid-state drives this week in the form of the DC4800 family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class SSD storage solutions. Compliant to the Open Compute Project (OCP) 1.0 NVMe storage standard the SSD storage is available in capacities of up to 7.68 TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors. SMART Modular has already started sampling the new SSD’s to several OEM companies and system builders.

“SMART’s DC4800 devices are designed with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance. Zero-induced throttling allows these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when they are pushed to their performance limit. This translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance of up to 7-nines or 99.99999% of the time.”

DC4800 NVMe SSD range

“Today’s leading-edge servers are not only expected to manage a significant mass of transactions to enable processes like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, but they are also expected to be more power efficient,” said Andy Mills, data center architect for SMART. “Data centers are increasingly challenged by performance and energy demands as they expand to address these new workloads that process data from an ever-growing array of intelligent devices at the edge.”

Source : TPU : SMART Modular





