NVIDIA Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plug-in expands its supported game library

Following on from the announcement from NVIDIA last month, that game developers can access DLSS as a plugin for Unreal Engine 4.26 (UE4), making it easier for them to add the technology to their games. NVIDIA has this week expanded its supported game library for the Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plug-in.

Announcing that DLSS is now available in Crysis Remastered and the free System Shock remake demo, and will available in The Fabled Woods when the game launches if you days time on March 25th 2021. NVIDIA previously made DLSS available for Nioh 2 The Complete Collection, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Unreal Engine 4, check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the NVIDIA Unreal Engine 4 DLSS technology.

“With DLSS, frame rates are greatly accelerated, giving you smoother gameplay and the headroom to enable higher-quality effects, rendering resolutions, and ray tracing. For gamers, only GeForce RTX GPUs feature the Tensor Cores that power DLSS, and with DLSS now available in nearly 40 titles and counting, GeForce RTX offers the fastest frame rates in leading triple-A titles and indie darlings.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals