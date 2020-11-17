NVIDIA release Shield Experience upgrade 8.2.1



NVIDIA has today rolled out a new upgrade to its Shield TV media streaming hardware, providing a wealth of tweaks, fixes and enhancements for users to enjoy. “Faster. Smarter. An all-new design. Now with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The most advanced Android TV streaming media player. And the Google Assistant built in. Whether you’re a media enthusiast, gaming enthusiast, or casual streamer, the all-new SHIELD TV family has you covered. The new SHIELD TV is compact, stealth, and designed to disappear behind your entertainment center, right along with your cables. The new SHIELD Pro takes this performance to the next level. It’s built for the most demanding users and beautifully designed to be the perfect centerpiece of your entertainment center.”

“Today we released SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.2.1 (32.8.435.31). This update addresses many quality of life issues reported in the field, improving stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment center. Thank you for being a part of the SHIELD community and as always, if you see any issues, please send feedback from your device and post your observations in this thread.”

Enhancements

– Adds notification to enable AI-upscaling when upscaling GeForce NOW

– Adds IR power control for projector displays

– Adds IR power/volume control for the following brands: Arris, Atyme, BC Acoustique, Dayton, Kora, Monoprice, ONN, Point Source Acoustics, Savant, Sennheiser, SMSL, Tascam

– Improves system volume levels when audio is routed to USB DAC or Bluetooth headset

– Adds developer option to force HDCP 1.4 compatibility mode (4K protected content will not be available)

– Allows IR power commands sent from SHIELD Remote 2019 when using Alexa skill

– Includes security patches up to Android security bulletin (August 2020)

Bug Fixes

– AI Scaling:

– Resolves issue where AI upscaling would incorrectly detect content as unsupported, requiring a reboot

– Resolves issue where AI upscaling would randomly detect content as unsupported

– [SHIELD TV Pro 2019] Resolves dropped frames when AI upscaling 60fps video when overscan is adjusted

Display:

– Fixes issue where line is visible when using AI upscaling on Prime Video

– Resolves issue where Screen Saver timers were not set properly

– Resolves black screen issue when playing Dolby Vision content and overscan adjusted

Network/Storage:

– Allows special characters in username when accessing SHIELD over network

– Fixes issue when copying >2GB files from Mac to SHIELD 2019

– Fixes issue when connecting to SHIELD over local network when username has a space

– Fixes rare crash bug when mounting network storage to SHIELD

– Fixes bug where connected storage would become inaccessible, requiring reboot to recover

Accessories:

– Fixes bug where IR volume control would stop working when Talkback is enabled

– Fixes “Long Press Menu” functionality for customized menu button

– Resolves issue where configuring IR control might fail when older SHIELD remotes and controllers are paired

– Fixes bug where IR control was still active after factory reset

– Fixes bug where IR control would not be available after changing language to traditional Chinese

– [SHIELD TV 2019] Resolves issue where IR control would stop working, requiring reboot to recover

– [BFGD] Resolves volume and play/pause button press issues on new SHIELD Remote 2019

Audio:

– Improves system volume levels when using USB DAC or bluetooth speakers

– Fixes bug where audio would randomly drop, requiring a reboot to recover

– Resolves issue where manually enabling AC3 in “Available formats” was not working as advertised

– Fixes NETFLIX issue where 5.1 audio would not be available after disconnecting bluetooth speaker

– Fixes bug where volume control notification would show up incorrectly on KODI

Other:

– Fixes bug where SHIELD Experience upgrade would be blocked if accessory battery is low

– Resolves background display issue when exiting settings menu

– [BFGD] Fixes YouTube crash issue

– Fixes alignment issues on “Ok Google” configuration page

– Resolves issue where SHIELD would not show up available as a cast device

Source : NVIDIA

