New NVIDIA Nsight suite for graphics and game developers

As well as making their new NVIDIA DLSS SDK for all developers, featuring new support for Linux ARM and a wealth of new features for games designers and graphics developers. NVIDIA has also announced the availability of a new suite of Nsight developer tools is a suite of powerful tools and SDKs for profiling, debugging and optimizing applications focused on improving performance for graphics, gaming and other applications. The latest suite of tools has been designed to identify bottlenecks, highlighting code (multi-threading operations, event timing ) to improve efficiency and the unique features offerings for refined user experience.

The NVIDIA Nsight Perf SDK is a graphics profiling toolbox for DirectX, Vulkan, and OpenGL, enabling you to collect GPU performance metrics directly from your application and is now in its first public release. Features include HTML Report Generator in an easy-to-use utility library layer. Gather in-depth GPU profiling reports with only minutes of effort, in under 10 lines of code, open source sample code, ready for you to copy & paste into your program, or to post as the #1 solution on Stack Overflow, ability to measure whole frames, groupings of GPU workloads, and individual draws and dispatches and low-level range profiler APIs, for writing custom tools and automation.

“Nsight Graphics 2021.3 is an all-in-one graphics debugger and profiler to help game developers get the most out of NVIDIA hardware. From analyzing API setup to solve nasty bugs, to providing deep insight into how your application utilizes the GPU to drain every last bit of performance, Nsight Graphics is the ultimate tool in your arsenal.”

“Nsight Aftermath SDK provides valuable data for debugging GPU exceptions. Applications using the latest graphics APIs like Direct3D 12 and Vulkan, along with cutting edge capabilities like Ray Tracing, can push the GPU more than ever. These new powers and exposure to the metal require diligence and tools to ensure the GPU is set up correctly. When there is a problem, Nsight Aftermath is there to provide deep GPU state information and breadcrumbs to what leads to the exception. This latest version has enhanced the UI and data display, as well as provided many driver improvements to increase the reliability of the generated dump information.”

Source : NVIDIA Graphics : NVIDIA

