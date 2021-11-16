NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit offers both single and multinode configurations

Developers may be interested to know that NVIDIA has announced the availability of its NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit together with the NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit, delivering support for both single and multinode configurations. The NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit is an integrated hardware and software platform for creating, evaluating, and benchmarking HPC, AI, and scientific computing applications on a heterogeneous GPU- and CPU-accelerated computing system.

The NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit is based on the GIGABYTE G242-P32 2U server. It includes an Arm CPU, two A100 GPUs, two NVIDIA BlueField-2 data processing units (DPUs), and the NVIDIA HPC SDK suite of tools, jump over to the official NVIDIA developer website for more information.

NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit features :

The validated platform provides quick and easy bring-up and a stable environment for accelerated code execution and evaluation, performance analysis, system experimentation, and system characterization.

Delivers a validated system for quick and easy bring-up in familiar HPC environments

Offers a stable hardware and software platform for development and performance analysis of accelerated HPC, AI, and scientific computing applications

Enables experimentation and characterization of high-performance, NVIDIA-accelerated, Arm server-based system architectures

“As part of our 2023 HPE/NVIDIA system, which will utilize NVIDIA’s Grace Arm-based CPU, Los Alamos has been working with the Arm ecosystem software and hardware. With that in mind, we have already deployed early development test systems where we see good success migrating and developing new codes. One such code, which we are actively codesigning both HW and SW, is an astrophysics code-named Phoebus.” – Steve Poole, Chief Architect at LANL.”

The kit includes an Arm CPU, an NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU server, and the NVIDIA HPC SDK suite of tools

“The University of Leicester, thanks to the contribution of the ExCALIBUR Hardware and Enabling Software Programme and STFC DiRAC HPC facility, has recently completed the deployment of 4x NVIDIA Arm HPC Developer Kit accessible by all UK developers interested in testing, porting, and optimizing strategic UK applications on NVIDIA Ampere Architecture Computing Altra CPU and NVIDIA A100 GPU.”

Source : NVIDIA

