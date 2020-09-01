Nubia Watch flexible display smartwatch from $199

A new fexible display watch has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Nubia Watch equipped with a unique 4.01 inch flexible display. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design, multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor and more. “Curved, expansive, flexible. Meet Nubia Watch, a foldable smartwatch that comes from the future.”

Early bird pledges for the Nubia smartwatch start from $199 or roughly £149 offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping for the Nubia Watch is expected to take place shortly after the Kickstarter campaign finishes sometime during October 2020.

“Introducing Nubia Watch, a smartwatch unlike anything you’ve seen before. Built with premium materials, packed with smart features and crafted with futuristic design elements, Nubia Watch reshapes your personal wearable experience. Designed with an unprecedented 4.01” AMOLED ultra-large display, Nubia Watch gives you a stunning visual experience and more information with less scrolling. “

“The adjustable, one-size-fits-all, flexible curved screen rests on your wrist comfortably. Whether you are pushing for that extra mile on your morning run or replying to those piled-up emails on a Monday morning, it’s made to fit your wrist perfectly.

Nubia Watch provides different stylish watch themes to fit your daily demands. Choose a sporty theme to display your steps and calories burned during workouts or switch to colorful clock themes for a sleek and futuristic style to match your outfit of the day.”

Source : Kickstarter

