Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro in Action (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out some more details about the handset in a hands-on video from Sakitech, we get to find out about the handset’s design and its range of features.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, plus 16 GB of RAM and the latest UFS 4.0 storage technology, multitasking and high-speed data transfers are a breeze, let’s find out more details about it.

You will be pleased to know that the phone’s design is as striking as its performance. The rear of the device stands out with its unique aesthetics. The all-screen front without a hole-punch cutout, symmetric bezels, and an under-display camera contribute to its sleek look. The 120 Hz refresh rate display promises vibrant and fluid visuals. And let’s not forget the immersive audio experience provided by its stereo speakers.

The triple camera setup includes a 50 MP main and ultra-wide camera, alongside a 2 MP macro lens. The 16 MP under-display front camera performs admirably in well-lit conditions. While it may struggle in low light, it’s a solid performer overall.

The 6,500 mAh battery supports 80W fast charging, a feature you’ll appreciate. It powers up to 35% in just 10 minutes and achieves a full charge in around 40 minutes, ensuring you’re always ready to go.

Source & Image Credit Sakitech



