Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone coming 28th of July

Nubia will be launching a new gaming smartphone on the 28th of July, the Nubia Red Magic 5S and we have some details about the device.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

There are no details as yet on exactly how much RAM and storage the handset will come with, it will feature a 144Hz display and will come with 30W PD fast charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

We will have more information on the new Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone when it gets official next week.

Source Seekdevice

