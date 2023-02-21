Novitec McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster has 919 horsepower

Novitec has unveiled their new Novitec McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster and the car will come with an impressive 919 horsepower.

There will be just 149 units of the Novitec McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster made, the car will come with 888 Nm of torque and a top speed of 330 km/h.

The mission of the McLaren Elva, which is highly unusual not only on account of doing without a windshield and roof, is to deliver high performance. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine sits right behind the seats and in standard specification produces an output of 599 kW / 815 hp and a peak torque of 800 Nm.

This engine thus offers an outstanding starting point for three equally efficient and practical performance kits that NOVITEC offers for this open-top super sports car. All variants involve the installation of a plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC module that upgrades the electronic engine control system. This auxiliary control unit supplies special maps for injection and ignition and also intervenes in the electronic boost pressure control.

Matching this, the German tuning specialist developed a high-performance exhaust system specifically tailored to this engine. It reduces exhaust back pressure and is fully thermally insulated. The insulating effect can be further optimized with 999 fine gold plating. This reduces the temperatures in the engine bay, which has a positive effect on the maximum power delivery and benefits the durability.

This combination coaxes an added 76 kW / 104 hp of peak power from the engine and boosts peak torque by 88 Nm. As a result, the McLaren Elva tuned by NOVITEC produces a tremendous output of 676 kW / 919 hp at 7,100 rpm. The peak torque of 888 Nm is on tap at 6,300 rpm.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec





