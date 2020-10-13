Novitec Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters unveiled

Novitec has taken the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters and given them some engine tuning and increased the power to 844 horsepower.

They has also added a performance exhaust from INCONEL and high tech 21 inch and 22 inch forged wheels.

Never before did a street-legal Ferrari sports car deliver a driving experience as close to a Formula 1 racecar as the two open-top “Icona” special models Monza SP1 and SP2. These two roadsters are designed in the “barchetta” style lacking a large windshield and are a reminiscence of the Ferrari classics 166 MM, 750 Monza and 860 Monza. NOVITEC makes this experience even more intense: With engine tuning to 621 kW / 844 hp resulting from the installation of a tailor-made high-performance exhaust system and metal catalysts. The exhaust comes with optional 999 fine gold plating that dissipates heat particularly effectively. In concert with sport springs, staggered hi-tech forged wheels with diameters of 21 and 22 inches make the handling even more agile. They were developed specifically for these single-seat or two-seat roadsters in cooperation with American wheel manufacturer Vossen.

You can find out more details about the Novitec Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 roadsters over at their website at the link below.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals