Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo unveiled, comes with 787 horsepower

Novitec has announced that they will be launching an upgraded version of the Ferrai F8, the Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The new Novitec Ferrari F8 Tributo will come will 787 horsepower and it will have a top speed of 340 km/h (211 miles per hour. The car comes with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 2.7 seconds.

There is no such thing as enough power, not even for a top-class sports car. That is why the NOVITEC power plant engineers have developed various performance kits for the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. To this end, two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC control modules are adapted to the engine electronics of the two-seater. They introduce newly programmed mapping for the eight-cylinder’s injection and ignition, and additionally modify the electronic boost pressure control.

In the first NOVITEC tuning stage, the turbocharged eight-cylinder pumps out 49 kW / 67 hp more than the production engine and also adds 112 Nm for a new peak torque of 882 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The power increase to 579 kW / 787 hp at 8,000 rpm naturally benefits the road performance: From rest, the two-seat sports car slings itself to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The top speed increases to over 340 km/h.

Source Novitec

