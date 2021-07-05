Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo unveiled

Novitec has launched their latest custom Ferrari, the Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo which is based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

The new Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo will be limited to just 15 vehicles and each ones will come with a carbon wide body, 818 horsepower and 903 Nm of torque.

The car gets a number of body modifications which were designed by German designer Vittorio Strosek and it comes with some custom NOVITEC NF10 NL hi-tech forged wheels which measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear.

The car will come with some impressive performance, it will have a top speed of 211 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 times of just 2.6 seconds.

A width of 211 centimeters at the rear axle. This stately dimension of the NOVITEC N-LARGO widebody version surpasses the production Ferrari F8 Tributo by exactly 13 centimeters. To this end, NOVITEC sculpted new, strikingly styled side elements that create the added vehicle width and a new pronounced hourglass shape. In addition, large air intakes supply the engine and the rear brakes with fresh air.

The larger fender wells offer space for NF10 NL wheels of size 12Jx22, which were developed specifically for the NOVITEC N-LARGO. Thanks to the use of hi-tech forging and machining technology, these rims manufactured by Vossen exclusively for NOVITEC offer an outstanding combination of maximum strength and lightweight construction. The extremely concave forged wheels with five delicate twin spokes are mounted with high-performance tires of size 335/25 ZR 22.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari F8 N-Largo over at the Novitec website at the link below.

Source Novitec

