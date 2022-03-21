TopoFolio II versatile modular notebook bag for all your daily needs

Designer Mike Linn has returned to Kickstarter for a 5th time to launch a new project for the TopoFolio II a versatile notebook bag. Building on the original design the second generation is now even more robust and versatile featuring internal removable organization pockets suitable for a wide variety of different items such as pens, pencils, sketch pads, tablets, keyboards, laptops and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $50 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

Notebook bag features

– Bullet Journal Supplies – Bring your notebook and supplies anywhere

– Realtors – Carry your house docs, and charge your phone/tablet while you walk

– Coffee Shop – Perfect size for smaller tables

– Airplane Travel – Case opens flat quickly for x-ray machine

– Backpack Carry – Slide into a bag to keep all your tablet supplies packed neatly

“As we use our tablets more every day, and we need more accessories to carry with them, I designed a hybrid tablet folio/sleeve to help do this in the most eco-friendly way possible. I want to have my tablet with me all the time, but I also need a charger, pencil, stand, and keyboard handy as well. This case carries it all and more. Each TopoFolio case comes with a magnetic spine that attaches to four different custom-made inserts. The magnet also works with almost any spiral notebook. “

If the TopoFolio II crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the TopoFolio II notebook bag project watch the promotional video below.

“This is a reboot of my original project, the TopoFolio. I have found an amazing manufacturer and lowered the cost significantly. I do hope you will check out my new project and consider helping me bring this to life! Another issue that was brought by fellow tech users is that with other similar cases in the market is that they are not custom made to carry everything. They do a good job at carrying some things but aren’t built for a wide variety of gear. You have to keep packing them with other smaller cases and smaller bags but then it makes it harder to find your stuff.”

“To design the best case possible, I worked with hundreds of tablet users to find out what everyone wants in a case, and how they use their tablets. With all of my Kickstarter projects, I want to make something we will all use and incorporate the ideas of my fellow tablet users to help design the best possible case. I don’t believe in making products that I then have to try and sell. I like to ask folks about what they have problems with and make something that helps with their needs.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the notebook bag, jump over to the official TopoFolio II crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

