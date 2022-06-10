NOPE sci-fi horror movie premiers July 22

If you are looking forward to the new NOPE film directed, and produced by Jordan Peele you will be pleased to know that a final trailer has been released revealing more about what you can expect from the storyline of the science-fiction horror movie. The NOPE film premiers in theatre screens worldwide on July 22 2022.

“After random objects falling from the sky result in the death of their father, ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture a video of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst. Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, NOPE.”

NOPE film 2022

“Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

You may also like the new Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners trailer released earlier this week.

Source : Universal Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals