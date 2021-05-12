Nomad Rugged Pet Tag turns your AirTag into a pet tracker

Nomad has launched a new accessory for the Apple AirTag, the Nomad Rugged Pet Tag and the accessory lets you turn an Airtag into a pet tracker.

The Nomad Rugged Pet Tag is designed to keep your AirTag safe it comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water and it features a rugged case.

It also comes with a customizable metal tag that can be engraved with your contact details like your phone number.

With IP67 dust and waterproof housing, a solid polycarbonate frame, and a durable TPU overmold, Rugged Pet Tag brings a whole new level of protection to your AirTag.

With a built-in keyring hole and included keyring, Rugged Pet Tag is easy to attach to anything you need to keep track of: dog collars, luggage, keys, etc.

You can find out more details about the Nomad Pet Tag over at Nomad at the link below, the device is available for $29.95.

Source Nomad, MacRumors

