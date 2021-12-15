New Nomad Base Station wireless charger $120

Nomad has launched a new wireless charger this week in the form of the Base Station priced at $120. The new wireless charger is now equipped with magnets allowing you to easily position your phone in the most optimal area. The Base Station is equipped with three high-power coils and charges one or two devices simultaneously at up to 10W each.

Other features include a USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port provides 18W out, together with a USB-A port providing an additional 7.5W of power. Enabling you to charge for devices simultaneously two wirelessly and two wired. The Base Station Hub with magnetic alignment is capable of charging any Qi wireless device and the magnetic alignment feature is an added benefit for those with Apple MagSafe devices.

“Base Station Hub with Magnetic Alignment combines a highly-functional wireless charger and charging hub with a classic Nomad design. The 3 high-power charging coils are built with magnetic alignment functionality, simplifying the search for the charging hot spot and increasing the charging efficiency. Rounded out with two power output ports, 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C, Base Station Hub with Magnetic Alignment solves all your charging needs.”

Nomad Base Station wireless charger features

– Charges up to 4 devices simultaneously (2 wireless, 2 wired)

– Up to 10W wireless charging speed

– Magnetic Alignment as an added benefit for MagSafe products (iPhone 12 series and later)

– USB-C PD 18W port

– USB-A 7.5W port

– Padded leather surface

– Ambient light sensor dims LED’s at night

“Get the perfect alignment every time with magnets that align with the MagSafe magnets in your device. This makes it easy to find the charging spot, whether you’re too busy reading an email or just trying to get back to sleep. Just feel for the magnetic snap to place and keep doing what you’re doing. The USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port can charge your device at a maximum rate of 18W. Note: this will not be as fast as the included MacBook charger.“

Source : Nomad

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals