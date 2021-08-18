Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

Nokia recently launched a new rugged smartphone, the Nokia XR20 and we have already seen an unboxing video of the handset. Now we get to find out more details about this in a review video.

The video below from Tech Spurt and we get to find out how good this new rugged smartphone is, lets find out some more details.

The device comes with a MIL-STD-810H military rating which means it should be able to withstand being dropped and more.

The Nokia XR20 comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor and it also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot as well.

There is also a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a ra ge of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The device has been available in the UK for a couple of week and pricing starts at £399 for the 4GB model and £449 for the 6GB model.

Source Tech Spurt

