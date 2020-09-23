Nokia Power Earbuds Lite headphones unveiled

As well as some new smartphones, Nokia also announced some new wireless headphones, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and a new speaker, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker.

The new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will give you up to 35 hours of playing time and they are waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, they also come with an IPX7 certification.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite The new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite let you take your favourite songs with you wherever you go offering 35h of play time⁵ and comfortable design with intuitive touch control giving you easy navigation whether it’s taking calls or skipping tracks. The IPX7 certification will make them waterproof up to 1m for 30 minutes, meaning you can break a sweat in the gym or run in the rain worry-free, whilst the 6mm graphene speaker drivers give you clear-cut sound.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will go on sale next month and will retail for €59.99, the new Nokia Portable Wireless speaker launches in November for €34.90.

Source HMD Global

