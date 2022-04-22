Nokia G11 is now available on O2

The new Nokia G11 smartphone is now available on O2 with their range of custom plans and the handset starts at £14.75 a month.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

It also features a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot.

The Nokia g11 t features three rear cameras including a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Here are some of the features of the plans and the pricing:

Tariffs include:

£14.75 per month for 2GB data and no upfront costs

£17.75 per month for 5GB data and no upfront costs

£19.74 per month for 10GB data and no upfront costs

Other O2 benefits include:

O2 custom plans mean that customers can select the length of their contract anywhere between three and 36 months, as well as having the option to flex their data allowance up or down every month to suit their needs from a family of tariffs

Choice of add on including up to 3 months free Disney+, Amazon Prime video or more

Getting double data when your household also has Virgin Media broadband

You can find out more details about the Nokia G11 on O2 over at the O2 website at the link below.

Source O2

