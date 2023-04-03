Nokia C12 Plus smartphone gets official

HMD Global has launched its latest Nokia smartphone, the Nokia C12 Plus and the handset is equipped with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot that will take up to a 256GB card.

The new Nokia C1 Plus comes with Android 12 (GO Edition) and the handset comes with mciroUSB, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n.

The device comes with a dual SIM slot and there is a single camera on the front of the handset and a single camera on the rear of the device, there is also a 4,000 mAh battery.

A new elevated experience is on its way. Capture memories with powerful Night and Portrait modes on the front and rear cameras, then relive them on the stunning 6.3” HD+ display. With streamlined and up-to-date software, your storage and your battery life go further. The phone itself is built to go further too – that’s how Nokia C12 Plus has endured some of the toughest product tests around.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia C12 Plus smartphone over at Nokia at the link below, the handset will retail for INR 7,999 which is about $97 at the current exchange rate.

Source Nokia





