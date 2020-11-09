Nokia C1 Plus smartphone specifications leaked

It looks like Nokia has a new smartphone in the works, the Nokia C1 Plus and the handset is rumored to come with a 5.45 inch display that will feature a HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with an octa core processor and it will also feature 1GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage it will also come with a microSD card slot which will support up to a 64GB card.

The Nokia C1 Plus is also rumored to come with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and a 5 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos. The handset will also come with a 2500 mAh battery and it will come in two colors Red and Blue.

As yet there are no details on when this new Nokia C1 Plus smartphone will launch or how much it will cost, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source NPU

