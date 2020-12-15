Nokia C1 Plus Android smartphone announced

Nokia has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Nokia C1 Plus, the handset is an Android Go device.

The Nokia C1 Plus comes with a 5.45 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it features an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a quad core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM, there is also 16GB of included storage and a microSD card slot.

On the front of the handset there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is also a 5 megapixel camera. The device comes with a 2500 mAh battery and it features Android 10 Go Edition.

“The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone truly accessible to all. With the next generation connectivity already out there, operators across the world are optimising and 4G is being adapted as the new base line, leaving many 2G and 3G markets vulnerable to uncertainty. With the new Nokia C1 Plus, we offer reassurance that your new smartphone will go the distance and the certainty that you can trust it to connect anywhere.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia C1 Plus smartphone over at HMD at the link below, it will retail for €69.

