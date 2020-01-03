Nokia 9.2 PureView coming this fall with Snapdragon 865

The Nokia 9 PureView launched last year with a Snapdragon 845 processor, just before handsets with the Snapdragon 855 launched, Nokia does not want to make the same mistake again with this years Nokia 9.2 PureView .

The Nokia 9.2 PureView will be launching in the fall of 2020 and it will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, this means it will be able to compete with flagships from other manufacturers like Samsung.

The phone was expected at MWC 2020 next month with a Snapdragon 855, but Nokia have decided the Snapdragon 865 would be a better processor for the handset.

The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

It will be interesting to see what other specifications the new Nokia 9.2 PureView smartphone comes with and whether it will be able to take on flagships from the likes of Samsung and other manufacturers.

Source Nokia anew, Phone Arena

