Nokia 5.4 smartphone details revealed

Nokia is apparently getting ready to launch a replacement for their Nokia 5.3 smartphone, the Nokia 5.4 and now we have some details about the handset.

The Nokia 5.4 is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch punch hole display, the Nokia 5.3 had a 6.55 inch water drop display.

Other upgrades on the device will include a new processor, although there are not many details on which processor the handset will have.

The device will come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options 64GB and 128GB and it will come with some updated cameras, the exact details on these are not known as yet.

There will be a choice of two colors at launch Purple and Blue with more colors launching later on, the device will apparently launch before the end of the year along with the Nokia 7.3 5G.

Source NPU

