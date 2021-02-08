Nokia 5.4 headed to India

It looks like the new Nokia 5.4 smartphone was recently listed on the Flipkart website s coming soon, although no details on a specific launch date were give.

As a reminder the Nokia 5.4 comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage, the device comes with a microSD card slot and it also features a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution

The device comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the from for Selfies, on the back there is a a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset also features a 4000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost in India.

Source Flipkart, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals