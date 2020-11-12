Nokia 3.4 smartphone now available in the UK

The Nokia 3.4 is now available to buy in the UK, the handset is avai9lable from Nokia and a range of retails for £129.

The device comes with a 6.39 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global:

“With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost. The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. And its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day, whether you’re being productive or just spending time doing the things you love. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

The handset also comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot, plus a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source Nokia

