Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 10 update

By

Nokia 3.1 Plus

HMD Global ha announced that the Nokia 3.1 Plus is their latest smartphone to get the Android 10 software update.

The news was announced by Juho Sarvikas on Twitter, you can see the tweet below and the update is being released as an over the air update.

You can check to see of the Android 10 update is available for your Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone from the settings menu on your device.

Source Juho Sarvikas

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

