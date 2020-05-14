Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 10 update

HMD Global ha announced that the Nokia 3.1 Plus is their latest smartphone to get the Android 10 software update.

The news was announced by Juho Sarvikas on Twitter, you can see the tweet below and the update is being released as an over the air update.

Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our community for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/TBlC3h2Mty #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/uZY3f2icMJ — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 13, 2020

You can check to see of the Android 10 update is available for your Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone from the settings menu on your device.

