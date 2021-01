Nokia 1.4 specifications leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Nokia, the Nokia 1.4 as the handset specifications have been leaked.

The handset will come with a 6.51 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and it will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad core processor.

The Nokia 1.4 will come with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and it will also feature a microSD card slot which will take up to a 128GB card.

The device will also feature a 4000 mAh battery and will come with Android 10, there will be a 5 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video chat.

On the back of the device there will be an 8 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera and the device will come with dual Non SIMs. The handset is expected to retail for less than €100 when it goes on sale.

Source Mysmartprice

