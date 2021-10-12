Noctua Chromax Line black CPU cooler, fans and heatsinks

Noctua has this week introduced its new range of black Noctua Chromax Line cooling systems based on its award-winning NF-A12x25 120 mm fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler complete with matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Check out the video below for an overview of what you can expect from the new black versions that are now available to purchase priced at :

NH-U12A chromax.black: EUR/USD 119.90

NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap: EUR/USD 32.90

NA-HC7 chromax.black.swap: EUR/USD 19.90

NA-HC8 chromax.black: EUR/USD 19.90

NA-HC8 chromax.white: EUR/USD 19.90

Noctua Chromax Line cooling

“Noctua today presented the much anticipated black versions of its award-winning NF-A12x25 120mm fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler as well as the matching NA-HC7 and NA-HC8 heatsink covers. Staying true to the successful formula of the original models, the new NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black.swap and NH-U12A chromax.black combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look. The black NH-U12A already supports Intel’s upcoming LGA1700 platform”

“We are aware of how eagerly our customers have been waiting for these products and we would have loved to get them out earlier, but first we had to spend some extra time in order to make sure that we can exactly match the performance of the brown fans, and then things were further delayed by various supply chain issues due to the global pandemic”, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With products that have been fine-tuned to the most minute details, seemingly simple things like creating a different colour version can end being surprisingly tricky, but now with all of that out of the way, we’re excited to finally be able to offer these long-awaited products to our customers.”

Source : Noctua

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals