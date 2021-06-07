New Noctua NH-P1 fanless CPU cooler launches for $100

Noctua has this week introduced its first passive fanless CPU cooler in the form of the NH-P1 which is now available to purchase from online retailers and partners priced at around $100. Features include silent cooling through natural convection or semi-passive setups with virtually inaudible NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan (optional), 100% RAM compatibility on AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1200/115x, clears the top PCIe slot on most ATX and µATX motherboards and second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound.

Support amounting options include the Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system for Intel LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156), LGA1200, LGA20xx (LGA2066, LGA2011-0, LGA2011-3) & AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), FM1 and the fanless CPU coller is recommended for CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation such as the Intel 9900K, 9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X, 3950X 3700X, 3400G, etc.

“The NH-P1 is Noctua’s first passive CPU cooler and has been custom-designed for fanless operation from the ground up: in enclosures with good natural convection, its six heatpipes and thick, widely spaced heatsink fins enable it to cool modern high-end CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation completely passively (see setup guidelines and list of recommended cases).

For further enhanced performance or semi-passive setups that only spin up their fans when necessary, the NH-P1 can be outfitted with a low-speed, ultra-quiet 120mm fan such as the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM. Topped off with the professional Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system, Noctua’s award-winning NT-H2 thermal compound and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-P1 is the ideal cornerstone for premium-grade fanless or semi-passive builds.”

Source : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals