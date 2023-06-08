No Man’s Sky Singularity second chapter now available

Hello Games the creators of the huge space exploration game No Man’s Sky have this week announced the release of the second chapter in Singularity, the latest expansion for the game. The news follows on from the launch of No Man’s Sky on mark last week as well as its launch on the new Sony PlayStation VR2 headset which is now available to purchase. Check out the Expedition Trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Singularity and its second chapter.

Singularity Chapter 2

“Explorers will begin their pilgrimage in a harmonic camp, nestled among the purple-hazed mountains of Ahei XV. Singularity is a narrative-heavy journey, and forms the second chapter of the story introduced in Interceptor. We don’t want to spoil too much, but Travellers will be invited to unveil a little of the history and origin of the harmonic camps in a mystery that touches upon artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.”

“Nada and Polo will be there to support and assist Travellers with the assembly of a robotic Construct, and with a communal goal that may shape the future of the universe…Singularity’s mysteries extend into several layers, and players who are especially interested in the narrative can delve below the surface to uncover further clues to what is on the horizon for No Man’s Sky. We can’t wait for everyone to dive in and get started!”

Source : Hello Games



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals