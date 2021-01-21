No Man’s Sky PlayStation 5 patch improves VR, performance, resolution and more

Hello Games has announced a new PlayStation 5 patch Will soon be available bringing resolution improvements as well as enhance performance when playing in virtual reality on your PlayStation 5. The experimental branch now available to PC players via Steam, and is expected to rollout to the PlayStation 5 very soon.

“Steam users are able to opt-in to the Experimental Branch, where we have pushed a patch to address some problems. We’ll be rolling out these fixes to other platforms as soon as possible. To play in Experimental, right-click on No Man’s Sky from the Steam library page and select “Properties”. Among the available tabs will be the “BETAS” tab. Enter “3xperimental” in the textbox and press “CHECK CODE”, then select it from the dropdown menu.”

Stability improvements on PC.

Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5.

Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5.

Xbox Series S in high quality mode now has the improved Ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update.

Loading times on PS5 have been improved.

PS5 install size has been optimised.

Source : UploadVR : Steam

