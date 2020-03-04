Arduino Nano powered binary Nixie clock from $69

If you have ever wanted to build your very own binary Nixie Clock you may be interested to know that a kit is available with optional housing and Arduino board priced from $69. “All SMD components are assembled, only connectors, pin headers and nixie tubes sockets require soldering. Arduino, Particle Photon and nixie tubes are not included. Before buying, read project description.”

“Use your Arduino Nano or Particle Photon board and build Binary Nixie Clock with 18 x IN-2 nixie tubes. By connecting DHT22 sensor it is also possible to build binary thermometer and hygrometer. The clock’s motherboard has connectors for Particle Photon and Arduino Nano form factor boards – classic Nano, Nano Every, Nano 33 IoT. Using Arduino Nano 33 IoT or Particle Photon you can connect the clock via wifi to the NTP time server or cloud to synchronize time. The program code (for both platforms) has been prepared and is waiting only for upload into your binary clock.”

Specifications of the Nixie tube clock :

– Compatible with 5V/3.3V boards – Arduino Nano, Nano Every, Nano 33 IoT and Particle Photon

– Replaceable IN-2 nixie tubes – pin socket connectors

– Modular design

– RTC real time clock DS3231 module on board

– Nixie power supply module 170V (fully assembled) included

– 2 x Nixie Tube Driver V2 (fully assembled) – on board

– Designed to work with DHT22/DHT11 temperature & humidity sensor

– Assembled all SMD components

– Connectors, pin headers and nixie tubes sockets require soldering

– Dimensions with tubes: 60 x 108 x 167 mm (~2.4″ x 4.3″ x 6.6″)

– External power supply required (Arduino Vin connector): 12V; 1A DC; plug diameter 2.5 x 5.5 mm; center pin positive+

Source : Nixie : AB

