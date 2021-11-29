Nissan unveils new electric vehicle concepts

Nissan has unveiled a range of new electric vehicle concepts to showcase what the company has planned for the future.

Nissan has also revealed that they will launch 23 electrified vehicles including 15 fully electric vehicles by 2030.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. With this vision, Nissan wants to deliver strategic value by empowering journeys offering confident, exciting, and more integrated experiences to customers, and through collaborations, empower society to build a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility.

Over the next ten years, Nissan will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally. The vision supports Nissan’s goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida stated: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

