Nissan Note Aura NISMO unveiled

Nissan is launching a new car in Japan this autumn, the Nissan Note Aura NISMO. The cars is foollowing on from the recent launch of the Nissan Note Aura in Japan.

The Nissan Note Aura NISMO is powered by iIssan’s e-POWER electric powertrain and it comes with some unique styling and upgrades and more.

With NISMO’s iconic bright red layered double-wing, the Note Aura NISMO has a low-and-wide silhouette. The redesigned NISMO emblem in matte chrome and matte red accentuates the vehicle’s NISMO character.

Other features include wide-rim 17-inch aluminum wheels with high aerodynamic performance. A total of five body color variations are available, including four two-tone combinations.

The interior features a mixture of dark toned color and red accents that evoke focus and excitement for driving. The seats add touch to the interior’s sportiness, with seat covers made from a combination of dedicated fabric and synthetic leather, an embroidered NISMO logo and red/grey stitching.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Note Aura NISMO over at Nissan at the link below. The car will be available in Japan in the autumn, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Nissan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals