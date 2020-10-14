Nissan announces pricing for the 2021 Altima line in the US

Nissan has announced the MSRP’s for the 2021 Nissan Altima range. The range has been rearranged slightly and now includes the Altima S, Altima SV, Altima SR, Altima SL, and Altima Platinum. For 2021, the SR great sits above the SV grade in the hierarchy.

Altima S FWD started $24,300, and no AWD version of that vehicle is offered. The next step is the Altima SV starting at $25,400 in FWD trim or $26,800 in AWD. The SR is offered in FWD, starting at $26,200 with the 2.5-liter four or $30,650 with the new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo. SR AWD is available only with the 2.5-liter engine starting at $27,600.

Altima SL FWD starts from $29,990, with the AWD version starting at $31,390. The top of the range is the Altima Platinum, only offered in AWD with the 2.5-liter engine starting at $34,100. All sticker prices are in addition to a $925 destination handling charge.

