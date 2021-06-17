If you missed the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available via YouTube for your viewing pleasure, providing a look at what you can expect from Nintendo in the near future. during the presentation Nintendo unveiled a sequel to the hugely popular and absolutely fantastic Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game as well as announcing the availability of Metroid Dread on the Nintendo platform from October 8th 2021.

Other featured games in the Direct E3 2021 showcase include the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp which will be available from December 3rd 2021, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launching sometime during 2022, WarioWare: Get It Together! launching September 10th 2021, Shin Megami Tensei V launching November 12th 2021, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity available in a few days time and more.

“A free demo of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available! Play through the game’s first chapter either by yourself or in local two-player mode as Link, Zelda and Impa. You can then carry your save data from the demo over to the full game, and continue your quest to defeat Calamity Ganon!”

For a full list of all the games featured in the the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation jump over to the official Nintendo new site by following the link below.

Source : Nintendo

