The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Might Have A Playable Zelda

There have been rumors that Nintendo could be working on a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and at E3 2019, the company more or less confirmed it in a teaser trailer. But not much else is known about the game right now, but there are rumors suggesting some of its potential features.

According to the rumors, one of the new features that will be introduced to the sequel will be a playable Zelda. While the game is named after Zelda, the main character that players control in the game is always Link. With the sequel, Zelda might be a playable character, though in limited scope as she will only be playable while in dungeons.

So there could be some kind of buddy mechanic. This would also allow for the creation of more complex puzzles that players will have to solve using both characters, which is cool. Some of them might even require Zelda to use her triforce abilities.

This info should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but with Nintendo confirming that they will be at E3 2020, hopefully, we will have more details soon. There is still no word on when the game will be released, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it were to arrive in 2021.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals