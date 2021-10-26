Geeky Gadgets

New Nikon FPD Lithography System FX-6AS launches

Nikon FPD LithographyThis week Nikon has announced the launch of its new FPD Lithography System FX-6AS supporting small and medium-size panels. Nick on has created the latest FPD lithography system for manufacturing high definition organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels and LCD panels for the latest and high-definition mobile devices. Equipping the FX-6AS machine with a newly developed projection lens to offer the highest level of resolution, high alignment accuracy, and high throughput, explains a press release.

“The FX-6AS employs an i-line light source that has been used in the existing models. This enables the high-volume production of high definition panels without changing the existing manufacturing processes. With the newly developed projection lens, the FX-6AS enables the highest level of resolution, high alignment accuracy, and high throughput. The FX-6AS employs an i-line light source that has been used in the existing models. This enables the high-volume production of high definition panels without changing the existing manufacturing processes.”

Features of the new Nikon FPD Lithography System FX-6AS

High Resolution : Nikon has developed a new projection lens that enables higher resolution. The FX-6AS features the multi-lens system consisting of multiple projection lenses, realizing wide exposure field and excellent efficiency.
For the exposure of circuit patterns, the FX-6AS has achieved a high resolution of 1.2 μm (L/S*) for binary masks and 1.1μm (L/S) for phase shift masks. *L/S: Line and Space

Using the same light source as the previous models : The FX-6AS employs an i-line light source that has been used in the existing models. This enables the production of high definition panels without changing the existing manufacturing processes related to the exposure process.

High Overlay Accuracy : High overlay accuracy is realized by using a new projection lens with reduced aberration. Furthermore, the new body that reduces the influence of vibration and temperature during operation is designed to realize higher measurement accuracy of alignment marks*. This realizes a high alignment accuracy of ±0.23 μm. *A mark on a plate used as a reference point for position alignment.

High Throughput : With the introduction of the new projection lens, the improved stage, and the enhanced illumination power, the FX-6AS achieves high throughput. It provides a high throughput of 85 plates per hour when using a binary mask.

