New Nikon FPD Lithography System FX-6AS launches

This week Nikon has announced the launch of its new FPD Lithography System FX-6AS supporting small and medium-size panels. Nick on has created the latest FPD lithography system for manufacturing high definition organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels and LCD panels for the latest and high-definition mobile devices. Equipping the FX-6AS machine with a newly developed projection lens to offer the highest level of resolution, high alignment accuracy, and high throughput, explains a press release.

"The FX-6AS employs an i-line light source that has been used in the existing models. This enables the high-volume production of high definition panels without changing the existing manufacturing processes. With the newly developed projection lens, the FX-6AS enables the highest level of resolution, high alignment accuracy, and high throughput.

Features of the new Nikon FPD Lithography System FX-6AS

– High Resolution : Nikon has developed a new projection lens that enables higher resolution. The FX-6AS features the multi-lens system consisting of multiple projection lenses, realizing wide exposure field and excellent efficiency.

For the exposure of circuit patterns, the FX-6AS has achieved a high resolution of 1.2 μm (L/S*) for binary masks and 1.1μm (L/S) for phase shift masks. *L/S: Line and Space

– Using the same light source as the previous models : The FX-6AS employs an i-line light source that has been used in the existing models. This enables the production of high definition panels without changing the existing manufacturing processes related to the exposure process.

– High Overlay Accuracy : High overlay accuracy is realized by using a new projection lens with reduced aberration. Furthermore, the new body that reduces the influence of vibration and temperature during operation is designed to realize higher measurement accuracy of alignment marks*. This realizes a high alignment accuracy of ±0.23 μm. *A mark on a plate used as a reference point for position alignment.

– High Throughput : With the introduction of the new projection lens, the improved stage, and the enhanced illumination power, the FX-6AS achieves high throughput. It provides a high throughput of 85 plates per hour when using a binary mask.

Source : Nikon

