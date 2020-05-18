Nikon D6 DSLR will officially launch May 21st from $6,500

Photographers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Nikon D6 DSLR camera only have a few more days to wait before the flagship Nikon D6 officially launches on May 21st 2020priced from $6,499.95 for the body only.

“Like every Nikon flagship camera that has come before it, the D6 holds nothing back. Featuring Nikon’s most powerful AF system to date for capturing every heart-pounding, pivotal moment, the D6 is an uncompromising workhorse DSLR that lives up to every professional demand in any environment. And because every second counts in the field, the D6 is loaded with new time-saving workflow enhancements and advanced customization options. The moments that define us, that show what we’re capable of, the ones that live on, are waiting to be captured with a Nikon D6 DSLR.”

“Whether on an assignment or in the studio, Nikon’s flagship D6 DSLR always delivers. The D6 incorporates Nikon’s most powerful AF to date, featuring a high-density system with 105 selectable cross-type AF points to help capture pivotal moments again and again, even in the most challenging conditions and environments. Since every second counts, the uncompromising D6 incorporates important upgrades to enhance photographers’ workflow and accelerate file transfer capabilities, offering time-saving and customizable options during and after capture. Additionally, the D6 offers robust reliability, unrivaled low-light capability, amazing versatility, 4K UHD multimedia capabilities and a mechanical shutter frame rate that can capture at a blazing fast 14 frames-per-second (fps).”

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals