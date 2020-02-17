New Nike self-lacing Adapt BB 2.0 now available from $400

If you can get hold of a pair the new Nike self-lacing Adapt 2 BB basketball shoes are now available to purchase price from $400. As you can imagine the scarcity of the new self lacing shoes are already driving prices upward. Nike says the second generation Adapt BB 2.0 she was now easier to put on and more comfortable on court.

“Coming off the Adapt BB, players wanted a more noticeable bounce underfoot — Cushlon alone wasn’t enough. Nike designers added Air Zoom Turbo to the forefoot of the 2.0, similar to the Kyrie line. Finding that harmony between pop off the forefoot and the placement of the power-lacing engine led designers to reconfigure the midsole stack height. The result is an improved transition from heel to toe while moving. Another area of focus was easier entry into the shoe. By removing the Flyknit shroud, opening up the collar and integrating a stretchable ballistic mesh throughout the upper, designers made putting on the shoe simpler.”

Features of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 basketball shoes include :

1. Bouncier court feel

2. Better ride

3. Easier to put on

4. More immersive detailing

5. It was debuted by point guard Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

For more details jump over to the official Nike online store and press release.

Source : Nike : Engadget

