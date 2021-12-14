Nike is buying RTFKT an NFT Studio

Nike has announced that it is purchasing NFT studio RTFKT, the company has previously created NFT sneakers and more.

Nike obviously has big plans for NFT’s in the future, so the acquisition makes sense, you can see more information below.

Founded in 2020, by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev, RTFKT is a pioneering and innovative brand that redefines the boundaries of physical and digital value to serve their broad community of creators. This dedicated team leverages the latest in game engines, NFTs, blockchain authentication and augmented reality to create one of a kind virtual products and experiences.

“This is a unique opportunity to build the RTFKT brand and we are excited to benefit from Nike’s foundational strength and expertise to build the communities we love,” says Benoit Pagotto, one of RTFKT’s co-founders. “Nike is the only brand in the world that shares the deep passion we all have for innovation, creativity and community, and we’re excited to grow our brand which was fully formed in the metaverse.”

You can find out more information about Nike’s acquisition of NFT studio RTFKT over at the Nike website at the link below. It will be interesting to see exactly what Nike has planned with its latest acquisition.

