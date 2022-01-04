ACPOTEL affordable night vision binoculars hit Kickstarter from $179

ACPOTEL are a new range of affordable night vision binoculars offering 3 display modes, a Trinocular design, 500m vision in total darkness under powered by a rechargeable lithium battery. Launched via Kickstarter this month the ACPOTEL night vision binoculars have already lasted past its required pledge goal raising over $210,000 thanks to over 1000 backers with still 29 days remaining.

At the flick of a switch you can transition from daylight to darkness benefiting from a 5 to 8 times digital zoom and the ability to record video and take still photographs which can be previewed on a 4.5 inch HD display. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $179 or £133 (depending on current exchange rates).

Night vision binoculars

“We’re going where no binoculars have gone before – because binoculars should do so much more than magnify what reaches beyond the eye. Our innovative team have completely overhauled the binocular concept from the ground up, going back to the first days of binoculars in 1702. Through comprehensive redesigning and analysis of the binoculars’ most frustrating flaws, we’ve created something with a bigger screen, built-in night vision that lasts for up to 8 hours on a single charge, and the power to bring the darkness to life and light like never before in history.”

If the ACPOTEL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the ACPOTEL night vision goggles project watch the promotional video below.

“With an in-built rechargeable lithium battery, you can reuse your Night Vision Binoculars again and again without needing to constantly recharge. Save the environment and your sanity, with Night Vision Binoculars that promise 8 hours on uninterrupted power when IR lighting is deactivated. Plus, you can recharge up to 20000 times. In terms of energy saving, environmentally friendliness and convenience, Can any alkaline battery compare?”

“Our modified binocular build features a space-saving trinocular design that delivers more impressive visual clarity under even the most complicated of conditions. Thanks to its multiple coating full optical system, come rain, shine, or snow, your new Night Vision Binoculars will see it all – and your presence will never be exposed to the creatures of the night thanks to hidden lens technology. From breathtaking still images to mesmerizing video, ACPOTEL captures it all even in total darkness. ACPOTEL sees what no human can with crystal-clear precision. Only ACPOTEL can deliver such exceptional optical clarity, with 500m/1640 feet infinity even in the most poorly lit conditions. Pitch blackness stands no chance against the illuminating power of ACPOTEL.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the night vision goggles, jump over to the official ACPOTEL crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

