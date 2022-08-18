Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319

Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $319 or £264 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Are you an outdoors living enthusiast? NV30 night view monocular has all you need to enjoy the experience and stay safe. Efficient to use during night or day it provides high-definition, clear view in full color. In addition, it enables recording of 1080p HD photos or videos within twice the standard distance.

Unlike other similar products, it also has F1.4 adjustable aperture. NV30 comes with a powerful zoom so you can observe and analyze your surroundings. It enables 6x optical manual zoom with the maximum F1.4 aperture adjustment and 60x digital magnification setting. If you observe objects located far away, the picture quality will still be very delicate, including fine details.”

Night vision monocular

If the Acpotel NV30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Acpotel NV30 night vision monocular project checkout the promotional video below.

“NV30 features a powerful Sony IMX night vision sensor which generates images with less noise and greater clarity, thus providing a superior night vision. You can make use of it during various activities, including night hunting, scouting games, security and surveillance, camping, cave exploration, night navigation, night fishing and boating, wildlife observation, search and rescue, scenery viewing etc.”

“Get a clear view no matter how far from the observed target you are. You can do so easily, using the monocular’s IR lamp. If the object is far from you pull the lamp forward to put the monocular into the spotlight mode. In case the object is close, push the lamp backwards to turn on the astigmatism mode that extends the viewing radius.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the night vision monocular, jump over to the official Acpotel NV30 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

