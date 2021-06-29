Nier Reincarnation Android and iOS game launches July 28th

Mobile gamers patiently waiting for the highly anticipated arrival of the new Nier Reincarnation mobile game, will be pleased to know that the first mobile title in the Nier series will be launching on both Android and iOS devices next month and will be available to play from July 28th 2021 onwards. Nier Reincarnation will be available to download for free and will include in app purchases. Check out the official trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

Pre-registering the game before launch via the Apple App Store and Google Play will help players have a chance to receive enough gems to complete 15 Summons for free, if preregistrations reach 600,000 subscribers. Preregistered Nier Reincarnation players will also receive valuable materials needed to enhance characters in the moibile game.

To learn more about the Nier Reincarnation mobile game jump over to the official website by following the link below where more information is also available on the other games in the franchise as well as NieR merchandise.

